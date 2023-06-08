Family hospitalized after car jumps curb, strikes them outside a bank
A family was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into them in Carthay.
The crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega and Pico Boulevards. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the driver's car jumped onto the sidewalk and struck the family before crashing into a Chase Bank.
The driver was treated at the scene but declined a ride to the hospital. Crews rushed the family to the hospital.
Firefighters said the 48-year-old mother and 51-year-old father were transported in serious condition, while their 19-year-old son was taken to the hospital in fair condition.
The parents' condition declined to critical while at the hospital.
