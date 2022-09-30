Family, friends looking for answers after young mother was gunned down in South LA

Young mother shot and killed while riding in the of a SUV

Young mother shot and killed while riding in the of a SUV

Young mother shot and killed while riding in the of a SUV

With heavy hearts, loved ones prayed cried and hugged as they remembered the life of 30-year-old Breyanna Bailey, who was gunned down while riding in the back of an SUV.

"We've lost so much with senseless gun violence," said Bailey's cousin Katrina Taylor. "How much more bloodshed does it have to take?"

With detectives still without any solid leads on the shooter's whereabouts, relatives of Bailey are hoping someone with information speaks up to help put a stop to this senseless violence. They gathered near Slauson Avenue and St. Andrew's Place where Bailey and two other women crashed into a hydrant shortly after being shot.

The trio was heading home from a late-night dinner on Tuesday when someone driving a sedan drove up and opened fire on them.

Bailey was the only one hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to her family, she was not the intended target.

"I'm praying to God her life wasn't taken in vain and there will be a change," said Taylor said.

"We're tired of burying our babies and our brothers and our sisters and mothers and fathers," said cousin Nikki Taylor. "When is it going to stop?"

Distraught relatives are now coming together to help raise the three young daughters Bailey leaves behind. Outraged her life was cut short, they want anyone who may know what happened to come forward to help them get justice.

"We recognize them as heroes," said LaWanda Hawkins, founder of Justice for Murdered Children. "People who stand up against this crime called murder. And we're asking the community to tell [because] we know someone knows what the heck happened to Breyanna.

Family and community members are calling on city leaders to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest.

"I'm believing for justice — not retaliation," said Hawkins. "But to congregate and come together as a people."