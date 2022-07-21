Family disputes officers' version of events leading up to fatal shooting of 23-year-old Black man Rob Adams

Gunshots were the last sounds Tamika King heard during the final time she spoke with her 23-year-old son.

"I was on the phone and all I heard after that were gunshots," King said. "He never told me goodbye."

Security camera footage captured the last moments of her son, Rob Adams, as he ran from police shortly before he was shot and killed. On Tuesday night, the San Bernardino Police Department released a video with enhanced images, accompanied by commentary from Chief Darren Goodman.

"He immediately ran toward two parked vehicles with the gun in his right hand," Goodman said in the video. "Officers briefly chased Adams but seeing that he had no outlet, they believed he intended to use the vehicles as cover to shoot at them."

The Chief also said the officers gave Adams verbal commands but their cameras did not record the audio during that time because of a 30-second buffer.

Adams' family said the police did not identify themselves after pulling up in an unmarked car and claimed the 23-year-old was unarmed.

"She heard the gunshots while she was on the phone," said one of the family's attorneys Ben Crump. "She believes that what was in his hand was the cellphone. [The police] want you to believe it was a gun."

SBPD said Adams was holding a gun in his hand and later released a photo of a Taurus G3C handgun which was recovered from the scene. The footage also showed Adams holding something in his hand shortly before getting shot.

The family's lawyers also disputed the department's claim that Adams had an extensive criminal history.

"If you look at the press release they talk about a criminal history that appears to be based on other individuals with the name Robert Adams. As opposed to Rob Adams who was killed."

Police added that Adams was a suspect in an armed robbery in the same area. However, the armed robbery happened near the illegal internet gambling cafe where he worked as a security guard, according to his mother.

"I just want answers," said King. "This is all his family. My son was well loved."