Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison

Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit.

The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence.

The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.

Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation into his case revealed that witnesses had named the true perpetrator of the crime to law enforcement, but investigators failed to follow up on those leads. Duran also provided several alibi witness names to his attorney that placed him elsewhere at the time of the crime, but his attorney (who was disbarred shortly following this case) did not present any defense for Duran at trial.

Duran was convicted based on the conflicting testimony of a single eyewitness whose testimony could have been overturned according to LPI.

As this evidence was brought to light, the Board of Parole Hearings in 2022 found Duran suitable for parole. The Board also took into consideration Duran's hard work and overwhelming family and community support.

LPI states it will continue to fight for Duran and intends to present newly discovered evidence of innocence to the court this month. LPI is confident that justice will finally be done for Duran and that the wrongful conviction will be overturned.