Powerful winds knock down multiple trees in LA leading to downed power lines, evacuations

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters temporarily evacuated Sherman Oaks residents after a large tree fell onto their apartment building Monday. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the tree fell at about 4:50 p.m. on the 4800 block of Sunnyslope Avenue next to Notre Dame High School. 

It is unclear how many people were evacuated but no one was hurt. 

While strong winds hit the region at the time of the fall, LAFD has not announced what exactly caused the tree collapse. 

In San Gabriel, a tree crashed into a house. It happened around 6 p.m. Monday. The tree took down some power lines when powerful winds swept through the area. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 5:34 PM

