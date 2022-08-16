Watch CBS News
Fallen tree hits power lines in Encino; blown transformer cuts power for hundreds

A fallen tree hit a set of power lines in Encino early Tuesday morning, causing a blown transformer and lost power for dozens of homes in the area. 

The incident was first reported to Los Angeles Fire Department at around 5:50 a.m. after the tree first fell. 

As Sky2 flew over the scene the transformer blew, emitting bright flashes of light and smoke before sparks began to fall to the ground. 

More than 350 residents in the area were affected by the blown transformer. 

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials on scene estimated that the transformer would be restored by 10 a.m.

