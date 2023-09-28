Watch CBS News
Fall season cozy must-have items: The Go-To Girlfriend

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Cozy season must-have items for the fall
Cozy season must-have items for the fall 05:34

It's time to get cozy with some must-have items for the fall season!

Here is a list provided by Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend with the latest trending items as the temperatures begin to drop.

  1. Thistle Farms Throws, $148
  2.  Inside Then Out Journals, $19.95-$34.95
  3. Helight Sleep, $139 
  4. Pressed Juicery Immunity Tonic, $6.95 
  5. New Fall Menu at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, $4-$6       
September 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

