Fall season cozy must-have items: The Go-To Girlfriend
It's time to get cozy with some must-have items for the fall season!
Here is a list provided by Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend with the latest trending items as the temperatures begin to drop.
- Thistle Farms Throws, $148
- Inside Then Out Journals, $19.95-$34.95
- Helight Sleep, $139
- Pressed Juicery Immunity Tonic, $6.95
- New Fall Menu at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, $4-$6
