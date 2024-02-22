Fake doctor recently released from prison arrested for impersonating a doctor

Prosecutors charged an Anaheim man convicted of impersonating a doctor and practicing medicine without a license with the same crimes two weeks after he got out of prison.

"This man walked the walk and talked the talk of being a licensed medical professional, but he was anything but what he pretended to be," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "The fact that he was out of prison less than two weeks – and while under supervision - when he returned right back to a life of crime makes it painfully obvious that he has no intention of changing his behavior and he will continue to try to make money off unsuspecting women every chance that he gets."

Prosecutors accused Elias Renteria Segoviano of impersonating a doctor. Orange County DA

In 2023, 63-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano pled guilty to 13 felony counts of unauthorized practice of medicine, one count of false indication of a medical license and one count of perjury. He also pled guilty to four misdemeanors related to impersonating a doctor.

Prosecutors claimed that Segoviano marketed himself as a doctor on Facebook, Tiktok and other social media platforms. He performed medical procedures on 28 victims. He admitted to performing invasive procedures and injecting victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, anesthetics, and other medical drugs.

The court sentenced him to four years in state prison but only served a year and four months. On Jan. 4, two weeks after being released and while being supervised by the authorities, Segoviano allegedly tried to sublet a space under at Brea salon. Prosecutors claimed he used a fake name and claimed that he performed Botox injections and face thread lifting procedures.

He has been charged with two felony counts of the unauthorized practice of medicine and one misdemeanor count of falsely representing himself as a licensed medical practitioner.

Authorities urge anyone treated by Segoviano to contact the OCDA at (714) 834-6538.