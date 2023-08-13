Fake bomb threat forces Fullerton synagogue to evacuate during Sabbath service

A false bomb threat resulted in an abrupt halt to a Sabbath service at a Fullerton synagogue Saturday.

The service, streamed live and on demand on Facebook and YouTube, was at Temple Beth Tikvah, at 1600 N. Acacia Ave.

Officials at the temple told police they received a phone call from a man who made antisemitic comments, Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus told City News Service.

"The call, which was recorded, was reviewed by FPD personnel, and while certainly antisemitic in nature, it did not rise to the point of being criminal in nature," Radus said.

At 10:40 a.m., Fullerton police dispatch received a call from the Los Angeles Police Department advising they received a call from someone who said there was a bomb at Temple Beth Tikvah and that it would detonate in 20 minutes, he said.

Fullerton police officers evacuated the temple and the Orange County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad responded, ultimately concluding the synagogue was safe, Radus said.

During the broadcast streamed and on demand, a rabbi is seen abruptly leaving the pulpit about an hour into the service and the cantor was urged to leave a couple of minutes later. The broadcast was halted.

Information about the incident was shared with the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center for further review, Radus said.

Anyone with information about the false report of a bomb was asked to call Fullerton Det. Sgt. Matt Martinez at (714) 738-6700.