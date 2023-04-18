Southwest Airlines flights briefly grounded Tuesday

All Southwest Airlines flights were briefly grounded for an unspecified reason Tuesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted at 7:36 a.m. Pacific Time that the airline requested the FAA pause all departures.

At 7:57 a.m., Hollywood Burbank Airport tweeted "Southwest Airlines has resolved the nationwide technical issue. Please contact Southwest for schedule updates."

Approximately 1,512 flights were delayed as of 8:10 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said it was forced to pause its operations Tuesday morning "to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure."

"Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost," the Southwest statement said. "Southwest teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions."

At the airline's request, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief ground stop for all Southwest flights, meaning any planes that had not yet taken off were forced to remain on the ground while the issues were being resolved.

Dozens of flights were listed as delayed at Los Angeles International, Hollywood Burbank, John Wayne and Ontario International airports.

The ground stop was lifted by shortly after 8 a.m., but delays were likely to continue throughout the day as the airline works to catch up.

