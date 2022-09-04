Extreme triple-digit heat expected Sunday across Southern California

Sunday is expected to be another day of extreme heat across Southern California.

Triple-digit heat was expected along with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings in some areas as the region entered its fifth straight day under a Flex Alert.

The high temperatures were impacting the electrical grid prompting the state's agency in charge of its grid to extend a Flex Alert through Sunday. The alert asks residents to engage in voluntary electricity conservation measures from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In the meantime, excessive heat warnings remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains as well as the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, along with the inland coastal area, including downtown Los Angeles.

The warning in the Antelope Valley will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures anticipated up to 113 degrees.

"A prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds is expected as high pressure aloft remains anchored over the West," according to the National Weather Service. "Triple-digit heat will be common for many valley and mountain locations through early next week. Record-breaking heat will produce a very high risk of heat illness."

In addition to the serious heat concerns, the region could be on tap for more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Early Sunday, a round of showers and thunderstorms including lightening strikes were seen along the southern periphery of the Southland. Most recently, Catalina Island got rocked with an intense cell.

This heat wave, the most impactful this year, looks to continue right on into midweek. Residents are urged to exercise precautions including staying hydrated, staying indoors, and wearing light and loose-fitting clothing.