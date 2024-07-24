Extreme heat continues to surge in the Inland Empire

Excessive heat warnings are in effect on until Friday in the Inland Empire with temperatures expected to reach 116° in some areas.

The excessive heat warning will be in effect in Palm Desert, Coachella, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Borrego Springs, Indio and La Quinta until 10 p.m. Friday. Highs are forecasted to be between 109° and 115° Wednesday and as high as 116° Thursday.

Excessive heat warnings in place until Friday. Temperatures are expected to be between 100 and 110 degrees in the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel mountain communities.

A heat advisory has been issued for the Inland Empire until 10 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the 90s to 100s. It was 92 in Palm Springs on Sunday, breaking the record for the day for the highest minimum temperature of 91 set in 2006.

Inland Empire Cooling Centers Open

City-operated cooling centers remain open at Demuth Community Center, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center and the Palm Springs Public Library. For more information, click here.

"There will be dangerously hot conditions, with temperatures up to 117 degrees possible," forecasters said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun."

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

In Banning and Desert Hot Springs, high temperatures will be between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday.