Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosion damages row of commercial buildings in DTLA

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An explosion damaged a two-story row of commercial buildings in the 2300 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Santa Fe Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was reported around 8:51 p.m. Friday. 

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 9:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.