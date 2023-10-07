Explosion damages row of commercial buildings in DTLA
An explosion damaged a two-story row of commercial buildings in the 2300 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Santa Fe Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It was reported around 8:51 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
