Excitement builds ahead of highly anticipated total solar eclipse

Excitement is building ahead of Monday's highly anticipated solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse, dubbed the Great American Eclipse, will be visible between 10 a.m. to noon, crossing North America from Texas to Maine, passing over Mexico, and Canada.

For 32 million Americans in 15 states in the path of totality, the sky will momentarily darken. The eclipse is the first solar eclipse to pass through North America in 7 years.

A total solar eclipse will cross North America, appearing in the skies of Mexico, the United States, and Canada. (credit: Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

To help facilitate the momentous event, Delta has rolled out two path-of-totality flights that are already sold-out designed for those seeking a closer look.

One flight departs from Austin to Detroit and the other from Dallas-Fort Worth to Detroit. Once those flights reach Missouri, passengers will get a special view of the eclipse, but are required to wear specialized glasses.

NASA says the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous U.S. will occur on August 23, 2044.