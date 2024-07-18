Excessive heat warning issued for many parts of Los Angeles County

The National Weather Service has issued a warning as meteorologists track another heat wave that will bring blistering temperatures to Southern California this weekend.

The warning was already issued for the San Gabriel Valley, East San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains and Santa Susana Mountains. However, the NWS recently added nine other regions in Los Angeles County to the list:

Antelope Valley

Western Antelope Valley

Eastern Antelope Valley

East San Gabriel Mountains

Santa Clarita Valley

West San Fernando Valley

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

Calabasas/Agoura Hillsout

Northwest LA County Mountains

The excessive heat advisory will last from July 19 to July 24. It will also apply to other regions outside LA County, such as the Ventura County Mountains. Since the beginning of the month, Southern California has been inundated with excessive heat warnings.

The Department of Public Health recommends taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The agency reminds everyone to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. Older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes and those with chronic medical conditions are more prone to these illnesses.

"Although it's crucial that we take care of ourselves, it's equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone," LA County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

"Hot days aren't just uncomfortable -- they can be dangerous," Davis said. "However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors."

There may be rolling power outages. Check with your provider to see if they scheduled one.

If you want to get out of the heat, LA County and the City of LA will operate cooling centers. You can find the closest location here.

The NWS has set up a page to see how dangerous the heat could get in your area.