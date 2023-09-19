Ex-prosecutor Christopher Darden to run for LA County Superior Court judge

Former prosecutor Christopher Darden announced his candidacy for L.A County Superior Court judge on Tuesday.

Darden, 67, has been an attorney for over 40 years, and worked for 15 years for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He is best known for serving as a co-prosecutor in the 1994 O.J. Simpson murder case. Darden is still remembered for requesting that Simpson try on the bloody gloves found at the scene, in front of the jury. Simpson then famously demonstrated how the gloves didn't fit.

Darden has also been a legal commentator for CNBC, Court TV, NBC and CNN, and a law professor at Southwestern University School of Law.

As a deputy district attorney, Darden worked in the Hardcore Gang Unit and then the Special Investigation Division, where he investigated criminal activity and corruption by public officials including law enforcement personnel.

For the past 27 years, he has been in private practice as a criminal defense attorney. He has also been teaching for more than a decade, serving as an adjunct professor of law, law professor and assistant professor of law.

Darden began his career at the National Labor Relations Board in Los Angeles.

Since 1995, he has specialized in defending white-collar crimes, narcotics, gang cases, and homicides.

The election is March 5.