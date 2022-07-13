Ex-boyfriend wanted in connection with woman's murder in Pomona

A manhunt is underway in Pomona after a woman was shot to death Tuesday evening.

Darnel Dwight Haley. Pomona Police Department

Authorities were dispatched to the scene in the 1800 block of San Bernardino Avenue at around 10 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found "a female victim down on the porch of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," said Pomona Police Department Sergeant Iain Miller.

Despite attempted life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

One other woman was also wounded during the shooting, though her injuries were considered to be minor.

Officers are now searching for the suspect they believe to be involved in the shooting, 62-year-old Pomona resident Darnel Dwight Haley, the ex-boyfriend of the victim.

Haley's vehicle. A tan 2009 Kia Spectra Pomona Police Department

He is known to drive a tan 2009 Kia Spectra with the license plate number 8JNH311.

"The motive for the shooting is believed to be due to the recent break-up between the victim and the suspect," Miller said. "The suspect is considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at (909) 620-2085.