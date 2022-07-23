Everyday drivers get to cruise on Fontana Speedway track for charity

Local drivers and racing fans got an opportunity on Saturday to take a spin on the 2-mile Oval race track at the Auto Club Speedway, all for the price of $20.

The annual Track Laps for Charity event has provided an opportunity for drivers and race fans to take their personal cars out for a spin on the NASCAR track.

CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine shared with us her experience driving around the oval track.

VIDEO: A look at what it’s like behind the wheel on a #NASCAR track! This 2 mile stretch, in Fontana, is open for adults to ride in their own car! Just donate $20. Money goes towards promoting literacy & education in the Inland Empire. @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk #charity @AutoClubSpdwy pic.twitter.com/sDD1gKPfYK — Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaCBSLA) July 23, 2022

The oval track at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana is one of the fastest race tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

"We're doing about 2 or 3 laps. Making sure everyone stays in line. Maintains speed and gets some excitement," Brian Guy of the Auto Club Speedway told Ezzeddine.

The charity event benefits the Auto Club Speedway's foundation and is part of NASCAR's foundation, according to the Fontana Herald News.

In addition to hosting a NASCAR Cup Series event annually, the Auto Club Speedway had also served as the the home for the National Hot Rod Association's (NHRA) finals.

The NHRA's 2022 finals is scheduled to take place Nov. 10-13. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'll tell you what this is the greatest thrill ride ever. Just to be out here on the 2-mile D-shaped oval with your own car, it gets you as close as you can to what (NASCAR Cup Series) drivers like Chase Elliot and William Byron and even Kyle Larson can do on the track," Glenn Lock said.