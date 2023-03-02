Even the happiest place got snow: Disneyland graupel
It even snowed at the happiest place on earth Wednesday. Disneyland got a momentary snowfall, technically called graupel.
Twitter user@laughing_place shared the video, and you can hear the amazement in his voice.
NOAA describes graupel as soft small pellets that form when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal. Graupel is also called snow pellets or soft hail as the graupel particles are particularly fragile and generally disintegrate when handled.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.