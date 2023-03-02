Watch CBS News
Even the happiest place got snow: Disneyland graupel

It even snowed at Disneyland Wednesday
It even snowed at the happiest place on earth Wednesday. Disneyland got a momentary snowfall, technically called graupel. 

Twitter user@laughing_place shared the video, and you can hear the amazement in his voice.

NOAA describes graupel as soft small pellets that form when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal. Graupel is also called snow pellets or soft hail as the graupel particles are particularly fragile and generally disintegrate when handled.

