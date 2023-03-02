Even the happiest place got snow: Disneyland graupel

It even snowed at Disneyland Wednesday

It even snowed at the happiest place on earth Wednesday. Disneyland got a momentary snowfall, technically called graupel.

Twitter user@laughing_place shared the video, and you can hear the amazement in his voice.

I was at #Disneyland in the snow! Disneyland in the snow! Real snow, not soap! (Watch it turn from snow to rain in this very video.) pic.twitter.com/xzrMUDSdls — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2023

NOAA describes graupel as soft small pellets that form when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal. Graupel is also called snow pellets or soft hail as the graupel particles are particularly fragile and generally disintegrate when handled.