Evacuation warnings issued as brush fire burns in Costa Mesa

Firefights are working to control a brush fire burning close to a neighborhood in Costa Mesa.

The blaze was first reported at around 4 p.m. near Talbert Regional Park, located in the 1200 block of Victoria Street, according to Costa Mesa Fire Department officials. They say that the fire has been mapped at just over eight acres.

As the fire continued to burn, a voluntary evacuation order was issued for people living on Swan Drive. The Belearic Community Center was opened for people looking for an evacuation center, firefighters said.

"The way from Fairview into Talbert Regional Park is closed," said a post on X from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. "Also, banning channel bikeway closed from Santa Ana River Trail intersection bridge north."

Water-dropping helicopters could be seen working in the area and the public was advised to avoid the area as the Santa Ana River Trail was closed due to the firefighting activity.

Orange County Fire Authority crews were assisting CMFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.