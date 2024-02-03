Evacuation warnings in place in LA, Ventura counties during storm

Evacuation warnings are in place in Los Angeles County and Ventura County as a powerful storm is expected to pass through Southern California.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said an evacuation warning is in effect for La Tuna Canyon Drive, starting at Martindale to the east, Primrose to the south, Ledge to the west, and Horse Haven to the north.

LAFD added this will likely be upgraded to an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The evacuation warnings will be in place until 5 p.m. Sunday for Matilija Canyon, North Fork, and Camino Cielo in unincorporated Ojai.

The major storm, spanning multiple days, is expected to create "life-threatening" flood risks throughout the Los Angeles area, forecasters said Saturday.

"People need to start preparing now for a major flooding event," National Weather Service forecasters warned.

Saturday night the rain was already coming down in Ventura County. Road closures were in place.

"I'm a little more scared this time with the warnings to evacuate," said Roberta Smith, a Ventura County resident. Smith said she cleaned her gutters around the house to prepare for more rain.

Neighbors off Hemlock Street have been gone since late December after water waist-deep flooded some homes.

