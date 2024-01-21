Evacuation warning issued for Topanga Canyon due to potential for mudslides

An evacuation warning has been issued for some Topanga Canyon residents due to the potential for mud and debris flows with the latest round of wet weather heading through Southern California.

The Topanga Canyon area impacted by evacuation warnings. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued the warning for those living in the Zone 4 area, which runs along Santa Maria Road, just north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard near the Owen Fire burn scar.

The warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday evening and will last at least through 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Another warning is also in place for those living along Soledad Canyon Road, east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, near the Agua Fire burn scar.

"BE READY for possible evacuations," deputies said. "Gather loved ones, pets, and supplies."

Residents were advised to monitor local weather and news to learn the latest, and to follow along with emergency warnings on the Los Angeles County emergency website.