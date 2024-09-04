Evacuation orders issued for Post Fire in Riverside County

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for people living near the Post Fire in unincorporated Riverside County.

The wildfire burned 120 acres near the 20800 block of Gardenias Street in Good Hope, about 4 miles away from Perris. Initially, firefighters did not issue warnings, but a wind shift forced authorities to evacuate seven zones near the fire:

RVC-1170

RVC-1171

RVC-1172

RVC-1173

RVC-1174

RVC-1272

RVC-1273



Cal Fire issued warnings for zones LSN-1407 and RVC-1408. The evacuation zone stretched from South of San Jacinto Avenue/Santa Rosa Mine Road, West of W. 4th Street/Highway 74, East of La Barranca/El Nido Road and North of Eucalyptus Avenue.

#PostFIRE [UPDATE]: The fire is 120 acres and 0% contained.



NEW Evacuation WARNING area: Zones LSN-1407 and RVC-1408.

Search your zone/address here: https://t.co/P5oTRo0wJd



Evacuation ORDERS remain in place with no change. pic.twitter.com/mkZHLdaRT1 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 5, 2024

Here is an interactive map outlining the zones.

Crews tried to extinguish the fire while temperatures reached above 95 degrees.