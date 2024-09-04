Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuation orders issued for Post Fire in Riverside County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for people living near the Post Fire in unincorporated Riverside County. 

The wildfire burned 120 acres near the 20800 block of Gardenias Street in Good Hope, about 4 miles away from Perris. Initially, firefighters did not issue warnings, but a wind shift forced authorities to evacuate seven zones near the fire: 

  • RVC-1170
  • RVC-1171 
  • RVC-1172
  • RVC-1173
  • RVC-1174
  • RVC-1272
  • RVC-1273  

Cal Fire issued warnings for zones LSN-1407 and RVC-1408. The evacuation zone stretched from South of San Jacinto Avenue/Santa Rosa Mine Road, West of W. 4th Street/Highway 74, East of La Barranca/El Nido Road and North of Eucalyptus Avenue.

Here is an interactive map outlining the zones.

Crews tried to extinguish the fire while temperatures reached above 95 degrees.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.