Evacuation orders issued for Post Fire in Riverside County
Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for people living near the Post Fire in unincorporated Riverside County.
The wildfire burned 120 acres near the 20800 block of Gardenias Street in Good Hope, about 4 miles away from Perris. Initially, firefighters did not issue warnings, but a wind shift forced authorities to evacuate seven zones near the fire:
- RVC-1170
- RVC-1171
- RVC-1172
- RVC-1173
- RVC-1174
- RVC-1272
- RVC-1273
Cal Fire issued warnings for zones LSN-1407 and RVC-1408. The evacuation zone stretched from South of San Jacinto Avenue/Santa Rosa Mine Road, West of W. 4th Street/Highway 74, East of La Barranca/El Nido Road and North of Eucalyptus Avenue.
Here is an interactive map outlining the zones.
Crews tried to extinguish the fire while temperatures reached above 95 degrees.