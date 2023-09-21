'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud died from a lethal mix of drugs

Angus Cloud, the rising actor who gained fame by portraying drug dealer Fezco in HBO's "Euphoria," died from a lethal

combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine, according to the Alameda County Coroner's office

Cloud died at the age of 25 at his family's Oakland home on July 31. His family said he had been dealing with the death of his father, who was buried a week before his own death.

The family previously announced his death in a statement, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud had been expected to reprise his role in the third season of "Euphoria." He also appeared in the films "North Hollywood" and "The Line," along with several music videos.

