Watch CBS News
Local News

Escaped goats takeover over neighborhood in Bay Area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Pinole police officers try and herd goats in Bay Area neighborhood
Pinole police officers try and herd goats in Bay Area neighborhood 00:50

Police officers in Pinole had their hands full after dozens of goats escaped their enclosure on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shea Drive to assist with recapturing the goats and posted a video to the Pinole Police Department's Facebook page showing the animals roaming the neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shea Drive and assisted with re-containing goats that escaped their enclosure.

Posted by Pinole Police Department on Monday, July 24, 2023

The animals are normally used for weed control and to eat dried vegetation to reduce wildfire risk.

They grazed on nearby lawns and trees before they were all eventually captured.  

Officers did not specify how the goats escaped or how long it took to corral all of them.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 12:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.