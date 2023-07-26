Escaped goats takeover over neighborhood in Bay Area

Pinole police officers try and herd goats in Bay Area neighborhood

Police officers in Pinole had their hands full after dozens of goats escaped their enclosure on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shea Drive to assist with recapturing the goats and posted a video to the Pinole Police Department's Facebook page showing the animals roaming the neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shea Drive and assisted with re-containing goats that escaped their enclosure. Posted by Pinole Police Department on Monday, July 24, 2023

The animals are normally used for weed control and to eat dried vegetation to reduce wildfire risk.

They grazed on nearby lawns and trees before they were all eventually captured.

Officers did not specify how the goats escaped or how long it took to corral all of them.