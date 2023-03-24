Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was sworn in Friday as the next U.S. ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Members of Garcetti's family were on hand to witness the brief Washington, D.C. ceremony.

Garcetti was finally confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week after a nearly two-year process dogged by allegations that he ignored accusations of assault and sexual harassment against a former top aide.

Seven Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in favor of Garcetti in the 52-42 vote, but three fellow Democrats voted nay.

In a statement following the vote, Garcetti said he was "thrilled with today's outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins."

President Joe Biden originally nominated Garcetti for the post on July 9, 2021. After it stalled, Biden re-nominated him in January.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement she looks forward to working with Garcetti in his new role.

"I congratulate former Mayor Garcetti on his confirmation to serve as our country's ambassador to the world's largest democracy. His ability to strengthen our nation's position in the world draws from his experience leading a global city, an academic background in international affairs, service as a Navy intelligence officer and the full confidence of the President," said Bass.

An investigation requested by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, last year concluded that it was "more probable than not" that former Garcetti senior adviser Rick Jacobs "sexually harassed multiple individuals and made racist comments towards others." It also found it "extremely unlikely" that Garcetti was unaware of the behavior, saying that "by all accounts, Mayor Garcetti is very involved in the day-to-day operation of his office."

The White House blasted the report, saying in a statement, "This partisan report was a hit job from the beginning, and many of the claims have already been conclusively debunked by more serious independent reports. The president has confidence in Mayor Garcetti and believes he will be an excellent representative in India at a critical moment and calls for the Senate to swiftly confirm him."

Garcetti has repeatedly denied any knowledge of alleged harassing behavior by Jacobs. "I'm ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India," said Garcetti.

