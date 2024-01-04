Entertainment industry bands together to save struggling Hollywood prop house

Hollywood prop house known for its faux books in jeopardy

From the outside, Faux Library Studio Props may seem like an unassuming warehouse nestled in North Hollywood. Inside, however, are a whole host of set pieces that tell the recent history of the entertainment industry.

Unfortunately, like many businesses trying to bounce back in the past couple of years, all of the priceless mementos may be lost unless the owner can come up with $100,000 by February.

Marc Meyer started Faux Library Studio Props over two decades ago in 2000.

"When I retired from decorating I said I got to keep buying and enjoying myself. So, this was my business," Meyer said.

His retirement project turned into the home for vintage furniture and décor worth millions of dollars, including a desk from "Top Gun Maverick" and a boardroom table in "Grey's Anatomy."

However, Meyer is famous for the prop books he holds, all 16,000 of them, including the ones from "Angels and Demons."

While the covers are real, the insides are not.

"That's the wallpaper on the inside, just to make it look like pages," Meyer said. "The actor really has to act to show the weight."

This Hollywood magic could vanish after a tumultuous stretch of bad luck caused by COVID-19 and the strikes.

"It just dragged on so long that it seemed to drain everything," Meyer said. "The bills kept piling up, the landlord, just everything."

Meyer said he owes about $500,000 to his landlord. While his landlord granted an extension for his rent — keeping him afloat through January — he now has to come up with $100,000 by Feb. 1 or the landlord will take possession and auction off everything.

"They are like a niche place like you can get books from any prop house but this is one is different," set designer Vanessa Fiddler said.

Current and former clients have called Meyers to see how they can help. He hopes it will be enough for his prop house to get a second act.

"It's heartwarming. It really is," Meyers said. "You never really realize how much they care about you until something like this happens and then they come out of the woodwork."

--Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.