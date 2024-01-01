Watch CBS News
Local News

Encino homeowner hospitalized after being mistakenly shot by security guard

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An Encino homeowner was hospitalized after she was mistakenly shot by a private security guard who was reportedly responding to a burglary alarm at the home on Sunday. 

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m., at a residence in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials. 

The woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized after being shot in the stomach. 

As their investigation continues, police have taken the security guard into custody for questioning. 

There was no further information provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 4:21 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.