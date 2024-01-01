Encino homeowner hospitalized after being mistakenly shot by security guard

An Encino homeowner was hospitalized after she was mistakenly shot by a private security guard who was reportedly responding to a burglary alarm at the home on Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m., at a residence in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized after being shot in the stomach.

As their investigation continues, police have taken the security guard into custody for questioning.

There was no further information provided.