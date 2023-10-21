Symbolic empty Shabbat dinner set in Beverly Hills to highlight Israeli hostages in Gaza

An installation featuring 200 vacant Shabbat seats at tables was displayed Friday symbolizing the 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. This stark display is a direct response to Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.

Rabbi Yossi Cunin helped set out the table, 200 empty plates and chairs along Santa Monica Blvd. between Beverly and Canon Drives in Beverly Hills.

Shabbat candles were lit and somber songs were played at the location in the spirit of hope and prayers for their freedom.

This poignant installation serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to raise awareness and support for the hundreds of hostages that were taken during Hamas militants' bloody rampage across southern Israel.

"This needed to be 10 or 20 blocks long because we have a lot of dead people who can't be sitting at their table," said Dalia Urma, an attendee at the event Friday. "And there are still missing family members."

Friday, two American hostages were released by the Hamas militant group, officials announced. The freed hostages were identified as Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from Chicago, who are dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office.