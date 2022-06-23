Elon Musk's 18-year-old child granted name and gender change

On Wednesday, one of Elon Musk's children received approval from a judge for a name and gender change.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly known as Xavier Alexander, was granted the petition by a Santa Monica Superior Court Judge a day after her 18th birthday.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Wilson stated in court papers.

Wilson's mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, was married to Musk from 2000-2008.

The judge's clerk issued a minute order stating that "a new birth certificate reflecting the change of gender as described above shall be issued."