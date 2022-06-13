Watch CBS News
Local News

Electric bike share program launches in Pacoima

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 13 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 13 AM Edition) 01:43

The San Fernando Valley's first electric bike share program launched in the Pacoima Monday.

The Electro-Bici program is a partnership between several Pacoima community groups and made possible in part with a $500,000 grant from the LADWP.

The sharing system is similar to the use of e-scooters, except that the Electro-Bici program is free to use over the next nine months of the pilot program. The program is being launched first in Pacoima due to what officials say is its lack of clean mobility.

The first 25 electric bikes will be available for use by the public on Thursday. Eventually, the program will roll out a fleet of 100 electric bikes over a three-year period.

To take part in the program, users are required to undergo an orientation and safety training program. For more information, visit pacoimabeautiful.org.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 3:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.