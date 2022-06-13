Electric bike share program launches in Pacoima

The San Fernando Valley's first electric bike share program launched in the Pacoima Monday.

The Electro-Bici program is a partnership between several Pacoima community groups and made possible in part with a $500,000 grant from the LADWP.

The sharing system is similar to the use of e-scooters, except that the Electro-Bici program is free to use over the next nine months of the pilot program. The program is being launched first in Pacoima due to what officials say is its lack of clean mobility.

The first 25 electric bikes will be available for use by the public on Thursday. Eventually, the program will roll out a fleet of 100 electric bikes over a three-year period.

To take part in the program, users are required to undergo an orientation and safety training program. For more information, visit pacoimabeautiful.org.