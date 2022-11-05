Watch CBS News
Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday.

The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.

A white Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on East Yale Loop, toward Witherspoon, when it struck the woman, who was crossing over East Yale Loop before the intersection, Davies said.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

"The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation," she said. "`Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."

The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 949-724-7047.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 3:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

