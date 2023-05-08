Elderly woman dead after being hit by school bus in La Puente

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a school bus in La Puente on Monday.

The crash happened at around 3:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that the woman was not using a crosswalk while she crossed the street near the intersection of Hacienda Boulevard and Fairgrove Avenue when she was hit by the bus.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on her identity.

Children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but no one else was inured in the incident.

Since the bus was occupied by students, California Highway Patrol has assumed the investigation from LASD.