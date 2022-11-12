Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly man killed after being struck and killed by van in Alhambra

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 11 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 11 AM Edition) 01:58

A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra.

The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department.

Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts failed, Soriano said.

The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Soriano said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not considered factors in the accident.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.