Elderly man killed after being struck and killed by van in Alhambra

A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra.

The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department.

Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts failed, Soriano said.

The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Soriano said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not considered factors in the accident.