El Segundo must win Tuesday's game to stay in the Little League World Series

The little league team from El Segundo still has a chance to make it to Saturday's U.S. championship game, in Williamsport, PA if it wins its next three games Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The series is a double-elimination tournament, and after El Segundo's 3-1 loss Monday to the team from Needville, Texas, the team is in a must-win situation.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for El Segundo and relegated the team to the elimination bracket of the modified double-elimination tournament.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., El Segundo faces the Little League team from Smithfield, Rhode Island.

El Segundo is among six teams remaining in contention for the U.S. championship from the original field of 10.

Saturday's U.S. championship game will determine which team will face the international champion for Sunday's world championship game.

Monday's victory extended Needville's winning streak to 13 games and improved its record to 19-1 in five tournaments.