El Segundo makes its Little League World Series debut Thursday

El Segundo Little League will play its first game in the Little League World Series tonight at 4 p.m.

The team of 11- and 12-year-olds secured their spot in the series last week after winning the West Regional.

This year, 20 teams will be in the world series mix with 10 of them coming from the United States along with 10 more international squads.

El Segundo is considered one of the favorites among the U.S. teams and in their opening game tonight, they face the Great Lakes Region team from Ohio.

Several El Segundo players got a stomach virus while in Williamsport, but coach Danny Boehle said they're on the mend.

The last time a Southern California team won the World Series was in 2011, with a team from Huntington Beach. In 2009, Chula Vista's team won the series.

There will be a hometown watch party at Rock & Brews El Segundo at 4 p.m.

The Little League World Series runs Thursday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

