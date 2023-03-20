Watch CBS News
El Segundo armored-truck robbery suspect sought

By KCAL-News Staff

The suspect was described as about 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He had moles or skin tags behind his right ear, the FBI said. FBI

An armored truck was robbed outside a bank in El Segundo in February, and authorities are seeking tips from the public.

An armored truck driver was robbed at gunpoint outside an El Segundo bank on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

The robbery occurred at a bank located at 835 N. Pacific Coast Highway.

The unidentified suspect was wearing an orange reflective vest, a blue cloth mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to the FBI Los Angeles field office.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a maroon-colored Ford Taurus, the FBI said.

The suspect was described as about 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He had moles or skin tags behind his right ear, the FBI said.

Details of what was stolen were not released.

The FBI Los Angeles Field Office was investigating the case with the El Segundo Police Dept.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. In Los Angeles, the FBI can be reached at 310 477-6565. A tip may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

