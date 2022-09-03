El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center

An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center.

Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people being transported.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened a bit after 9:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.