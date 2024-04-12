Watch CBS News
El Monte man arrested for alleged DUI collision with police car

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired Friday after a collision involving an El Monte police patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Friday near Valley Boulevard and Peck Road as the officer was en route to a call for service, according to the El Monte Police Department. The collision caused the police cruiser to crash into a nearby business.

Maclovio Figueroa, 47, of El Monte, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for examination, and was released, police said.

April 12, 2024

