El Monte apartment fire: One person found dead

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was found dead on the second floor of a two-story apartment building in El Monte after firefighters extinguished a fire in the building early Monday morning.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the 11400 block of Magnolia Street in El Monte at 3:05 a.m. Monday.

The fire was located on the second floor of the two-story apartment building containing four units.

"Popping" noises were heard by firefighters, who later determined there were ammunition and firearms in one apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 3:45 a.m.

One person was found dead inside the building on the second floor. No other injuries were reported.

Red Cross assistance was requested for 12 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

