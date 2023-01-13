'Egg-cellent pets!' veterinary hospital suggests backyard chickens in LA during egg shortage

A local veterinary hospital is making a case for Los Angeles residents to raise backyard chickens during a time when there are egg shortages at grocery stores nationwide and a spike in egg prices.

The team at Shiloh Veterinary Hospital said backyard chickens are permitted in most neighborhoods in Los Angeles under local laws, but certain stipulations must be met. Chicken coops must be at least 35 feet from neighboring structures, and 100 feet for those who have a rooster.

With inflated prices at the grocery store, many residents in LA are now opting to grow their own food in their yards and raise a variety of livestock. Chickens can provide free-range eggs and also make great pets that can help with composting, experts at the veterinary hospital added.

Potential chicken owners are only allowed to have one rooster. The number of chickens allowed depends on neighborhood regulations.

Taking care of chicks requires keeping them warm, clean, and well-fed. The chicks should be fed chick starter feed, which can be found at any farm or garden store that specializes in livestock feed. Chicks should be handled often to help them acclimate to being handled and socialize them, animal experts said.

Chickens should also be allowed to range freely in the yard for a few hours a day, depending on each town's ordinance. This allows them to forage for food and can provide them with a sense of freedom.