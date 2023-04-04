Efforts to recall LA Councilmember Kevin de Leon fail

A campaign to recall Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de Leon came to an end Friday as efforts to gather enough signatures to put the recall question on a ballot fell short by about 10,000 signatures.

For the recall question to make the ballot, 20,437 valid Council District 14 voter signatures were needed, but only 10,300 signatures were gathered.

The recall campaign's lead organizer, Pauline Adkins, has tried to recall de Leon four times. Adkins blamed the bad weather, all the rain, on the latest failed recall attempt. She said it was difficult to get volunteers out to collect signatures in the rain. Adkins said she's done and won't lead any further recall efforts against de León, whose term is up in December 2024.

This latest recall bid was in response to the audio-recorded racist remarks made by Los Angeles Council members a year ago, that were leaked in October. Then Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, de Leon, and a labor leader, were caught discussing how the city's redistricting process might be manipulated to benefit their interests.

The conversation was laced with racist comments leading to President Joe Biden urging those involved to step down, Martinez resigned first from her council presidency and then, two days later, her seat altogether.

Former Councilman Gil Cedillo ultimately left the council at the end of his term after losing his bid for re-election in June.

De León has defied continued calls for his resignation but has been censured by the L.A. City Council and stripped of many committee assignments.

Many constituents in Council District 14 still show their support of de Leon, saying he has fought for working-class families as he argues in favor of tenant protections for renters, protecting hotel workers, and housing the homeless.

"it's cause for great relief and joy for those in the community who never for a minute believed Kevin De Leon was a racist," said Juan Jose Gutierrez, executive director of the One Stop Immigration Center.

De Leon issued a statement Tuesday, addressing the failed recall attempt. "My North Star has always been improving the quality of life for the people I represent. Through thick and thin, our community remains focused on the important battles at hand like homelessness, strengthening our local businesses, and protecting working families. Today's outcome is proof that for my constituents, actions speak louder than words."