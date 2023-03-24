Edwin Castro buys another home near the place where he bought the winning lotto ticket

The luckiest guy around is at it again … buying up property with his February record-setting $2 billion lottery winnings.

After claiming his win, Edwin Castro bought a $25 million Hollywood Hills bachelor pad and records show he just bought another home for $4 million in Altadena -- a short distance from the gas station where he purchased that winning ticket.

Dirt.com describes the 1953-built five-bedroom, four-bath home as a modern home with Japanese influence and Palm Springs vibes. Two of the bedrooms were configured as an art studio and a soundproof movie theater, respectively. Outside there is a pond and patio as well as a saltwater swimming pool.

Castro's Hollywood hillside three-story mansion has five bedrooms, five baths and two powder rooms. The lower level of the house has a gym, cold plunge pool, wine cellar, movie theater and sauna. Outdoors, there's a kitchen, an infinity pool and a rooftop deck.

Castro came forward more than three months after purchasing the winning ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. His win was announced on February 14 by California Lottery officials.

The overall jackpot was $2.04 billion, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Castro opted for the lump sum payment of $997.6 million.