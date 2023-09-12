Ed Sheeran crashes couple's Las Vegas wedding, surprising them with new song

A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas was shocked by a famous wedding crasher this week: Ed Sheeran. The singer burst into the chapel playing an unreleased song "Magical," much to the surprise of the bride, groom and their guests, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Sheeran posted video of the serenade on Instagram. "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical," he wrote.

Sheeran, 32, was in Vegas for a concert that was canceled on Saturday due to what he said was a "safety issue." According to a news report that Sheeran shared in an Instagram post, the show at Allegiant Stadium was canceled late Saturday due to a flooring issue that caused two towers that were part of the stage to shift.

"It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything," he wrote in the caption. "I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation."

Sheeran said the crew thought the show would still happen until the very last moment before canceling. He said a make-up show will be held on Oct. 28, but refunds are available for those who don't want to attend.

It seems Sheeran tried to make the most out of his Vegas trip, despite the canceled show. Not only did he crash the wedding, but he signed as the witness on the couple's marriage license.

The bride and groom, Jordan Russel and Carter Linden of Austin, Texas, also posted the video of Sheeran's surprise on Instagram, writing: "We're still processing what an unforgettable moment this was! Thank you [Ed Sheeran] for truly making our special day magical." CBS News has reached out to the couple and is awaiting response.

This is not the first time Sheeran has surprised unsuspecting fans. Earlier this year, he took the stage at a karaoke bar in Nashville, singing a Backstreet Boys song with the excited crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight.

He's also known for playing outdoor popup shows in cities like New York and Dallas. But he doesn't just sing. Sheeran has also surprised fans by dishing up pizza at a restaurant in Pittsburgh and serving cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.