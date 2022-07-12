Ed Asner's second wife wants CPA to turn over his will

Ed Asner's second wife is asking a judge to order a CPA to turn over the actor's will, according to a petition filed Friday.

Cindy Asner married the late actor in August 1998 and is the co-conservator of his son from another relationship.

The couple separated in November 2007 and the "Lou Grant" star filed for divorce in 2015.

Asner had four children, including his child with Carol Jean Vogelman, Charlie, who was born in 1987. Asner died of natural causes last August.

Cindy Asner was named co-conservator of Charlie in December and is advocating on his behalf.

In the petition, Cindy Asner states that Glendale CPA Jeffrey A. Morgenroth, who possesses the will and is its executor, "refuses to deliver the will to the clerk of this court."

According to the petition, Charlie Asner has an interest in the will as a beneficiary and as one of his father' surviving heirs,.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.