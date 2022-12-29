Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Easy Care AfterBurn cream kits recalled due to contamination

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Easy Care AfterBurn cream kits recalled due to contamination
Easy Care AfterBurn cream kits recalled due to contamination 00:29

GFA Production is issuing a voluntarily nationwide recall of a first-aid burn cream and kits that contain it because of bacterial contamination.

The Easy Care first aid afterburn cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets and is included in some first aid kits.

The Food and Drug Administration says using the cream could lead to life-threatening conditions in immunocompromised people. For those not immunocompromised, it could lead to skin infections.

The FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.

For more information: GFA Production Co. Ltd. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits Due to Microbial Contamination - FDA

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 6:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.