East Hollywood shooting: Suspect approached on foot, shot at car

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

A car was reportedly shot near Romaine Street and N. Serrano Ave. in East Hollywood at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting suspect reportedly approached the car on foot, fired at the car, then fled the scene.

The victim drove to a location near Beverly and Larchmont near the Hancock Park area and called police.

No injuries were reported. A description of the suspect was not released.

Los Angeles police officers were at the East Hollywood scene, but traffic was not affected.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 7:27 AM

