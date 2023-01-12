East Hollywood shooting: Suspect approached on foot, shot at car
A car was reportedly shot near Romaine Street and N. Serrano Ave. in East Hollywood at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting suspect reportedly approached the car on foot, fired at the car, then fled the scene.
The victim drove to a location near Beverly and Larchmont near the Hancock Park area and called police.
No injuries were reported. A description of the suspect was not released.
Los Angeles police officers were at the East Hollywood scene, but traffic was not affected.
