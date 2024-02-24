Earth movement reported in Brentwood near homes
Firefighters are in the 1400 block of North Bundy Drive in Brentwood, near Mount Saint Mary's University LA, responding to concern the hillside with five homes in the vicinity may be slipping or moving, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday. A Department of Building and Safety crew and a geologist are also responding.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.