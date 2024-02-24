Watch CBS News
Local News

Earth movement reported in Brentwood near homes

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Earth movement above homes in Brentwood
Earth movement above homes in Brentwood 00:37

Firefighters are in the 1400 block of North Bundy Drive in Brentwood, near Mount Saint Mary's University LA, responding to concern the hillside with five homes in the vicinity may be slipping or moving, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange. 

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday. A Department of Building and Safety crew and a geologist are also responding.

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 6:54 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.