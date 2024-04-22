Earth Day 2024 events happening in Southern California

The Southland will continue to celebrate Earth Day after a weekend filled with volunteer cleanups, habitat restoration efforts, and nature walks.

LA Metro is offering free rides on its bus, rail, bike share and Metro Micro services, and all Metro buses and trains will be free on Monday, April 22, until 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, April 23.

"This Earth Day, we encourage Angelenos to take a free ride on Metro, leave the car at home and enjoy everything L.A. County has to offer," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins.

Public transit is the cleanest way to travel, and by using our electric trains and low-emission buses, you can lower your carbon footprint by 45% compared to driving, said Wiggins.

Bus fare boxes will be deactivated, and all train-station fare gates will be opened. Metro Bike Share users can redeem free 30-minute rides by selecting "1-Ride" at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app by entering the promo code 042224.

The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are $1.75 each additional half-hour. Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived.

Metro Micro customers can redeem free rides on Metro's on-demand electric rideshare service by using the Metro Micro app or browser and entering code EarthDay24. The promo code will be available during regular operating hours for Metro's Call Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Earth Day events happening on Monday

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and other city officials will flip a ceremonial switch to turn on solar canopies that were recently installed on top of the two parking structures at Long Beach Airport. The project is part of the Public Works Department's Citywide Solar Project, which is installing solar panel canopies atop 11 city-owned facilities.

The L.A. County Library will host an Author Talk at 3 p.m. featuring Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath and Rosanna Xia, environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times. The talk will be at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., and also be streamed on YouTube

In Agoura Hills, members of the Save LA Cougars campaign and supporters will gather to celebrate progress on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the Ventura (101) Freeway. The public event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Adobe Cantina restaurant, 29100 Agoura Road, and will include appearances from filmmakers working on a documentary titled "Wildlife on the Edge."

At 7:30 p.m., the Santa Monica Pier's solar-powered Ferris wheel will "go green" by displaying, in lights, a 90-foot-tall spinning globe, along with a variety of green and blue colors, patterns and icons. Earth Day was established in 1970 to raise awareness of environmental issues and work to protect the planet from threats including pollution and deforestation.