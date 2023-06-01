Watch CBS News
Early morning deadly 710 Freeway accident closes southbound lanes in Lynwood

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

An early Thursday morning deadly crash on the 710 Freeway in Lynwood caused a freeway closure through South Gate.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Imperial Highway, where the California Highway Patrol reports that a person was found unresponsive on the road, apparently ejected from one of the vehicles at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported to the CHP that a black Jeep may have hit the freeway's center divider and several other vehicles, including a Mini Cooper that was significantly damaged. 

As of 5 a.m., three of the southbound 710 Freeway lanes were still closed in the crash area.

UPDATE: at 5:13 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

June 1, 2023 / 5:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

